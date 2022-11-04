Judy Ann Thompson passed away on October 25, 2022 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia.
Judy was born in Fountain Inn, South Carolina on March 20, 1947, the daughter of the late, A. D. Plumley and Elizabeth Lee Gault Bearden. She worked along side her husband in their family business, Thompsons Well Drilling for a number of years. Judy lived her life for her husband and her family, she loved the Lord and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Tammy Keaton, Wendy Clark (Karen), son, Joseph Wayne Thompson, Jr., (Jody), sisters, Darlene Tucker (Kelly), Deborah Holt (Jimmy), and brother-in-law, Scott Thompson, grandchildren, Dustin Disharoon (Catrina), Hallie Singleton (Brandon), Melissa Rodriguez, Jessica Rodriguez, Leslie Townsend (Chris), Amber Thompson, Joseph Thompson, Cody Stafford (Kayla), Garry Stafford, Jr. (Katie), Bailey Clark, great grandchildren, Kaleb, Anslei, Alex, Aiden, Isabella, Dalton, Mikia, Tristan, Mason, Sawyer, Gabriela, Kaiden, Madilyn, Gunner, Waylon; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of thirty three years, Joseph Wayne Thompson, Sr., son, Ray Allen Bundrum and brother, Ray Plumley.
The family received friends at Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services were held at the funeral home on Saturday, October, 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Jimmy Lester and Reverend Happy Howard officiating. Music was provided by Karen Clark.
Interment took place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Brother James Sevcech officiating. Serving as Pallbearers were Dustin Disharoon, Joseph Thompson, Garry Stafford, Jr., Kaleb Disharoon, Amber Thompson and Cody Stafford.
