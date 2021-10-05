Jonathan Ryan Kelley age 33 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away at his residence on September 30, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Keith Jiles officiating.
Following the service and in accordance with his wishes, Jonathan will be cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollins
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.