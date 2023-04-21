Mr. John Vance Davis, age 58, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
He was born on September 3, 1964 in Atlanta, Ga, the son of the late, John Thomas Davis and Mary Elizabeth Elrod Davis.
Mr. Davis attended Ford Motor Company Specialty School and was a Ford Technician at Lithia Springs Ford. His hobby was he loved working on vehicles.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tamatha (Tammy) Jayne Davis; brothers, Jeff Davis of Douglasville, James Davis and Brian Bateman both of Florida, and Joshua Fricks of Atlanta.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Carrollton City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
