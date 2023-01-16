Mr. Jimmy Earnest Adams, age 84, prominent citizen of Centralhatchee, passed away January 12, 2023.
His funeral was held Sunday January 15, 2023 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Tatum and Bro. Tyler Sweatt officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Centralhatchee First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Adams’ grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pall bearers.
The family will accept guests at Stutts Funeral Home Saturday afternoon from 4:00 — 6:00 PM.
Mr. Adams was born June 18, 1938 in Troup County to the late James Earl Adams and Minnie Lorene Jones Adams. During his childhood the family moved back to Heard County where he would live most of his life. He graduated from Heard County High School. It was there he met the love of his life, Betty Jean Hardegree Adams. They were married for over 65 years.
Soon after graduating high school Mr. Jimmy went to work for Bonnell in Newnan. He became a fixture at the plant, rising to the rank of maintenance supervisor. He retired after 45 years of service, during which he made many lasting friendships.
After retirement Mr. Jimmy served the families of the Heard County area as an employee of Stutts Funeral Home for 20 years. He was a comfort to those in their greatest time of need.
Mr. Jimmy was most at ease when he was working outside. He had a garden each year, and took great pride in growing corn, beans, and other vegetables. He always had enough to share with his friends and neighbors. He also loved to tend to his cows, ride his tractor, and keep the place bush hogged.
One of his favorite hobbies was working with wood. He had his own woodworking shop where he built cabinets and small furniture. If someone needed something built, Mr. Jimmy could usually find a way to make it happen with enough time.
Mr. Jimmy strongly believed in being involved in his community, and always said he wanted to leave it better than he found it. He served the Town of Centralhatchee as mayor for 10 years and city councilman for 28 years. He also served on the board of trustees for Centralhatchee School for a period of time.
He was a member of Centralhatchee Lodge #403 F. & A. M. for 58 years. He made it a priority to help his neighbor in their time of need, especially the elderly.
Most of all he loved his family and always put them first. It gave him great pride to have his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at his side working in the garden or the shop. He was known as a humble man with a quick wit. He never met a stranger and loved to tell jokes. The Centralhatchee community has lost a great man whose shoes will be difficult to fill.
Survivors include: his loving wife, Betty Jean Adams; three children: Sheila Adams Roberts, Mark Adams (Denise), and Lisa Tatum (Mark); grandchildren: Ethan Dennis (Kristen), Giles Roberts (Stephanie), Logan Adams (Krista), Elizabeth Arrington (Dusty), Sawyer Dennis (Hailey), Victoria Sweatt (Tyler), Maria Awbrey, Chris Tatum (Amy), Rebekah Hyman (Carlton), and Jessica Tatum; great-grandchildren: Kane and Emma Arrington, Carson and Andi Dennis, Harrison Sweatt, Will McCullers, Zachary and Kensley Tatum, and a baby to come very soon, Charlotte Adams; and a number of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Adams, and his brother, Donald Adams.
Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stuttsfuneralhome.com.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, GA in charge of arrangements.
