Janice Kimberly Pollard, “Kim,” age 48, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, surrounded by family.
She was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on May 24, 1974, the daughter of David Leycester Pollard and Janice Cash Pollard.
Kim graduated from Carrollton High School in 1992. She was involved in Performing Arts and Swing Choir, performing in plays such as Fiddler on the Roof and South Pacific playing Bloody Mary. She was one of the first female football managers.
Kim lived in Valdez, Alaska working as a cook and hosted a radio show called Kiss My Grits.
Kim graduated from University of West Georgia with a degree in Psychology.
She opened the Maple Street Diner in 2000 where she would go on to serve thousands of happy, loyal customers for 23 years serving southern food and foods inspired by her many travels.
Kim loved to read and was an avid traveler visiting six continents and places such as many US destinations, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Tanzania, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, France, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Spain, Prague, Italy, Sweden, Czech Republic, Netherlands and Turkey. She loved beach trips with family and friends. She lived in Greece for a short time before returning to Carrollton.
She had an adventurous spirit and loved the outdoors. Some of her favorite activities include camping, hiking, kayaking, biking, snowboarding and even skydiving. If Kim wanted a new adventure, she did not dream of doing it, she got busy planning it.
Kim also worked as a Pilates Instructor in Carrollton. She volunteered with the Carroll County Soup kitchen, cooking on holidays and when there was need.
She loved her three dogs: Lucy, Alex and Skyler.
Kim had a big, generous heart doing many charitable acts unknown to so many but felt by those in need. Kim treated everyone as a friend, with her bright smile, warm personality and radiating light. She brought sunshine where there was darkness for friends and strangers. Kim’s humor lit up a room and gave happiness to all those around her.
Kim touched the lives of countless people. Beautiful, stubborn, selfless and tough as nails to the end, that was her. A true one-of-a-kind. The memories, stories, laughter, and the bond of your long-time friendships will never die. Loyalty and love to your family will live on in each of them.
Rest easy now surrounded by peace and love, forever in our hearts and memory, your laughter like music will always be there to remind us to smile and think of you.
Forever young and forever loved.
Survivors include her parents, David and Janice Pollard; brother, David Tracey Pollard; sister Amanda Pollard Warren (Matthew); nephew, Dave Pollard (Carley); niece, Blakely Pollard Thomas; and nephew, Matthew Miller Warren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. at Alice Park in Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kim’s memory to the Carroll County Humane Society at www.carrollcountyhumane.org/donate/and the Carroll County Soup Kitchen at www.carrollcountysoupkitchen.org.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
