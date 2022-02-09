Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow, because there are lots of concerts and other events coming up this year in Villa Rica.
There will be free concerts downtown by tribute bands for such mega groups as Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones, and performances dedicated to mega-stars like Elton John and Billy Joel. And the Pine Mountain Gold Museum will have themed events throughout the year, including its annual Jeep Show.
Such events are coming back to VR after two seasons of disruptions by the COVID pandemic, providing residents of the fast-growing city with a chance to get outside and mingle with friends, neighbors — and visitors drawn from around the region.
Things kick off with the West Georgia Jazz Festival, which will feature four acts headlined by Big Sam’s Funky Nation, bringing the sound of the French Quarter to The Mill amphitheater on April 30.
“Big” Sam Williams is a trombonist who studied at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. According to the band’s website, he later joined the Dirty Dozen band, which allowed him to play with such musicians as Dave Matthews, James Brown, and the band Widespread Panic.
He later formed Funky Nation, which has performed at Bonnaroo, Gathering of the Vibes, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, South By Southwest, and on Austin City Limits. The group is primarily a funk and rock band with elements of traditional and contemporary jazz, hard rock and punk.
The three other festival acts that will perform in Villa Rica have not yet been set. The West Georgia Jazz Festival was founded in 2016 in response to downtown planning study that included a survey of residents who said they wanted jazz sounds to mingle with the standard country and rock shows.
The festival is free, although residents will be able to reserve seats closer to the stage on the freshtix.com website. The festival will be held rain or shine at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple St.
The Mill will also be the venue for the city’s summer concert series, which this year features tribute performers, and an electro-funk, soul band with a string of hits throughout the 1980s.
On June 4, a duo that recreates the legendary 2009 concert tour by Elton John and Billy Joel will bring the sounds of the Rocket Man and the Piano Man to The Mill.
The band Face 2 Face (which was the name of that concert series), consists of Ronnie Smith, starring as Elton John, and Mike Santoro as Billy Joel. Together they have played across the nation, including such venues as The House of Blues and The Fillmore. According to their website, Smith and Santoro promise a “true interactive show that plays all of the hits, the beloved B-sides and everything in between.”
On July 9, Midnight Star — a hit factory from the 1980s — comes to town. The group was formed in 1976 by students at Kentucky State University. Their second album, “Standing Together,” reached #54 on the U.S. R&B chart. But their breakout album, “No Parking on the Dance Floor” (1983) went double platinum, with its first single “Freak-A-Zoid” went to No. 2 on the U.S. Black Singles chart.
Their highest charting single “Operator” (1984) remains as the groups only top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also No. 1 on the R&B Singles chart for five weeks in late 1984 and early 1985.
If that group doesn’t provide you with “Satisfaction,” then get ready for August 6, when Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show arrives with enough nostalgia to make a grown man cry.
In fact, Rolling Stone magazine calls Satisfaction “one of the best tribute shows in the world.” The group features Chris LeGrand as Mick Jagger. LeGrand started the show in 2000, and he and his bandmates play at about 150 venues per year. They also have other touring projects, including a Stones-Beatles showdown.
On Sept. 9, Villa Rica will kick off its annual Gold Rush Festival by hosting Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, perhaps bringing special meaning to the band’s hit “Gold Dust Woman.”
Based in Atlanta, the group recreates a Fleetwood Mac stage show when the group was at the height of their career. Formed in Los Angeles in 2012, the group features look-alikes and sound-alikes for Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, and Lindsey Buckingham. Performing across the nation, they have sold out such venues as the Georgia Theater in Athens and have played to packed audiences at the House of Blues.
Also set for Villa Rica this year is the annual Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace Heritage Festival, scheduled for June 25. The performers have not yet been named for this event, which honors the Villa Rica man who transitioned from a career in jazz and the blues to become “the father of Gospel music.”
There are also lots of activities planned this year across town, at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum, 1881 Stockmar Road.
The Museum will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, with the usual train rides and gold panning — but there also will be panning for emeralds and lucky shamrocks. For more information, contact the Museum at 678-840-1445, or watch their Facebook page.
On April 16, the Museum plans the “Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt,” with three separate egg hunts based on age groups. A food vendor will be on site with ice cream and snacks, and of course the Easter Bunny will drop by for a visit.
On May 7, the Museum will host the annual Jeep Show, when lovers of that particular brand of vehicle will bring their antique and modern Jeeps to the park. Pine Mountain is located on a ranch that belonged to H.A. “Buddy” Stockmar, a former dealer for Willys automobiles, the company that designed the military utility vehicle that World War II soldiers nicknamed “jeep.”
When the weather gets warmer, visitors to the park can enjoy Train and Ice Cream days on June 4, June 18, July 9, and July 23. The Scenic Railroad will be in operation, and there will be servings of homemade ice cream.
On June 23 and again on July 21, visitors can enjoy Animal Encounters, when a traveling menagerie of exotic animals brings them to the park.
And of course, the year will close with two of the park’s most anticipated events, the Ghost Train haunted train ride, which will be in operation for Sept. 29 to October 29, and the Winter Wonderland event throughout December.
