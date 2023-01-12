Mr. James Hoy Cook, age 98, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born on October 29, 1924, the son of W.O. Cook and Myrtie Jones Cook.
Hoy attended Clem School and became a welder with Trent Tube until his retirement in 1990. He was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Pope Cook, and brothers, Aaron Cook and Rayford Cook.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons & daughters-in-law, Bruce & Belinda Cook and Kim & Tammy Cook; sisters, Telva Cook Wood, Monzelle Cook Cooper, and Rachel Cook Noles; grandchildren, Brandon Cook, Amanda Cook Wright, Kristin Cook, and Colby Cook; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, with Pastor Brian Haney officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Brandon Cook, Colby Cook, Randall Wright, Jerry Wood, James Cooper, and Keith Skinner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. til noon.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
