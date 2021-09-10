Lately, when my friends and I visit, our conversations move quickly from hot-weather talk to what medications we are taking and symptoms we are having. Now that we have found ourselves well past the mid-century mark, it has become pretty clear that health-wise, it’s downhill from here.
In the past few months, I’d gotten so stiff that I had to push up to get out of a chair. My joints had become so crabby that I didn’t feel very bright about my future. Sure, I was walking Pixie and Cookie every day but promenading through the woods behind the house on uneven terrain didn’t really get my heart rate up.
Then I saw on Facebook, my friend Wayne had discovered a tonic — a magic potion that was making him younger. I know you want to know what it is. I’ll give you a hint. It’s green. And it’s addictive. It’s not kale (although I have heard that leafy vegetable does have restorative properties). And it’s not a seaweed facial. The fountain of youth that Wayne discovered is the Carrollton GreenBelt.
I witnessed post after post where he took selfies while walking on the trail. He looked so vital, so dewy. And sure enough, the pounds were melting away. So, Pixie, Cookie and I decided to give it a try.
If you’ve been living in a cave for the past couple years, let me tell you about the wonder that is our GreenBelt. It is the largest green space and greenway conservation project ever undertaken in the city of Carrollton's almost 200-year history. The 18-mile long linear city park is the largest paved loop trail system in Georgia and provides residents and visitors a unique escape. Designed for pedestrians and non-motorized uses, the trail connects existing neighborhoods with the Carrollton city school campus, the University of West Georgia, the city parks, and several commercial shopping areas.
Although the trail primarily serves as a recreational opportunity, because of its strategic location, it can also be used as an alternative to car travel. I see people all the time who are carrying shopping bags or pulling rolling carts full of purchases from stores that are now within easy walking distance.
If you’ve been out driving around, you’ve probably seen people walking or biking on it. Some are going solo. Sometimes they’re in groups. Often they’re walking dogs. But the thing they have in common? They all have this dewy glow of contentment on their faces – like they’re doing something good for themselves.
I usually go in the morning (heat dictated) and even in the throes of my most vigorous workouts, I still enjoy the scenery as the trail winds through the Carroll County countryside. It feels almost like I’m in a different dimension, walking behind all these secret places that I’ve only driven by before. I find myself in tranquil scenes of rolling grass and picturesque woods — crossing bridges that span swampy places where beavers build their homes. I hear Redwing blackbirds call from cattail perches. All the while, I’m moving along in an elevated cardiovascular bliss.
I’m not the only one who’s enjoying the trail. I see all kinds of people in all walks of life — not just fitness freaks in their Lycra pants. I’ve seen whole families, muti-generations, enjoying getting healthier together. I’ve seen groups of gal-pals, chewing the fat while they walk off their holiday binges. I’ve seen a Bible study group that started with a prayer. I even saw a lady in a fancy electric Rascal wheelchair walking her dog along the beautiful path. I’ve been surprised by the wide variety of people who are using the trail — people of all ages and walks of life who are taking their health into their own hands.
The trail began in 2011 and thanks to private donations and corporate sponsorships; it’s still going strong today. The Covid-19 pandemic has made it more important than ever, allowing people to get out and enjoy the great outdoors safely. When people consider relocating to Carrollton and come for a visit, the GreenBelt is one of the first features that they’re shown. In fact, the Greenbelt has become a selling point in real estate ads, “Adjacent to the Greenbelt.”
If you’re out walking on the GreenBelt, please remember there’s a whole team of people who worked to provide this amazing feature for our community. Individuals and corporations had the insight to imagine it and contributed money, land and resources to make it happen. Organizations like Tanner Health System and Safe Routes to School have really gotten the word out and encouraged people to take advantage of the trail.
If you haven’t been on the GreenBelt, consider giving it a try. You don’t have to wear special clothes or ride a fancy bike. Just go for a walk. You’ll see things you never saw before — a whole new world will open up for you and you’ll be getting healthier while you experience it!
If you want to find out more about the Greenbelt, or want to chip in to help pay for maintenance of this community treasure, check out the GreenBelt website at www.greenbelt.com.
