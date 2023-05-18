Q: I see coneflowers labeled as Rudbeckia and then see others labeled as Echinacea. What is the difference? Are they both coneflowers? — Pat H.
A. I can certainly understand your confusion. The term “coneflower” is used as a common name for flowers that have an obvious central disc with a circular base and pointed tip in the center of the flower. Your confusion stems from the use of common names versus the use of scientific or Latin names.
Cone flowers are in the Asteraceae family of plants, which include over 32,000 species of flowering plants. This family includes sunflowers, daisy-like flowers, and of course asters. In Latin, the term Aster means star, which perfectly describes the flower. What one usually sees as a single flower is a multitude of small star shaped flowers in the center of the ray-like petals. These small flowers are referred to as disc flowers. Each one attracts pollinators. Look closely at a sunflower’s central disk and it will be easy to see the many disc-flowers in the center.
As you have noticed, Rudbeckia and Echinacea are both referred to as coneflowers, and are wonderful native plants that attract pollinators. They like full sun, are deer-tolerant, and once established can stand up to drought. They are almost a must for butterfly and pollinator gardens and are useful to attract birds.
Rudbeckia hirta is sometimes called by the common names of black-eyed Susan or gloriosa daisy. They are short-lived perennials or biennials that grow in clumps and reseed easily. Rudbeckia amplexicaulis, clasping coneflower, is an annual that grows wild in the Southeast.
The common name for the most popular Echinacea, is purple coneflower or hedge coneflower. To add to the confusion, it is sometimes called purple rudbeckia and there is a wild native called Echinacea paradoxa that is yellow. Echinacea paradoxa is the only yellow Echinacea and is found in the Ozarks of Missouri and Arkansas. All Echinaceas are long-lived perennials that like full sun but can tolerate some partial shade. Purple coneflowers can grow three to four feet tall and can be propagated easily from seed and by division.
Since Rudbeckia and Echinacea are in the same plant family, it can be hard to tell the difference between the two. At one time, one could have just looked at the color. Echinaceas had predominantly white, pink, or purple ray-flowers and Rudbeckias were bright yellow or orange. However, that changed as growers began to hybridize the plants. Echinaceas are now found in green, yellow, and orange along with the traditional white, pink, and purple. Rudbeckias can now be found in a bicolor of yellow and maroon red or a light yellow and orange. So, color is no longer a way to distinguish the two. A difference to look for is in the outer petals. Those of Echinacea tend to droop while the petals of Rudbeckia stand straight out, but many times that is hard to distinguish. Another difference is that Echinacea has strong stems that stand tall and straight whereas Rudbeckia’s stems are weaker and the plant will flop over after a hard rain or strong wind. All that being said, the best way to tell the difference is to feel the cone. The name Echinacea comes from the Greek word echinos, which means hedgehog. Like a hedgehog, the Echinacea’s cone will feel stiff and prickly. Not so Rudbeckia.
Whichever coneflower you choose to have, it will be a wonderful addition to your landscape. The pollinators will thank you and the birds will enjoy the seeds. If you notice that some of the ray flower petals are missing, then be assured that goldfinches are pulling on them to consume the maturing seeds.

For answers to your gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at 770-836-8546, or via e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu or visit the UGA Extension office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
