MOUNT CARMEL
Chicago Mike Gruco graduated high school in the mid 1960s, a time when most young men didn’t make big plans, knowing their number might be drawn for military service.
Gruco’s first big trip was to U.S. Army boot camp, then a cross-country venture to Southern California for combat training. From there, he was dispatched to Vietnam in 1969, where he hiked miles and miles from one end of the DMZ to the other. Gruco was wounded in combat and airlifted in a harrowing experience, to an army field hospital to be patched up and wired up at yet another medical facility.
While he healed the infantryman learned new experiences in making prosthetics during his recuperation. When he was well enough, he was shipped to Panama, where he learned to operate heavy equipment, sometimes getting an opportunity to help clear paths for missionary work.
Following his service, Gruco married and settled in Mount Carmel to raise his family while he worked as an engineer. In retirement, he volunteers as a driver for disabled veterans when called.
