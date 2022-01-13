Today marks what would have been the 93rd birthday of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Even today our nation celebrates King’s life and contribution to the strengthening of our society.
Reverend King was a Baptist minister and American activist. At the age of 35 he became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. From 1955 until the April day he was assassinated in 1968, King was a leader in the American Civil Rights Movement. With this movement, Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders began the advancement of American civil rights.
Here in west Georgia we also celebrate King’s legacy. On Monday, January 17, the MLK Coalition is hosting a Beloved Community Parade. It’s a time for fellowship, fun, reflection, and a way for Carroll County neighbors to become “the beloved community” through love, peace, and unity. After the parade, people will gather at King’s monument for the Wreath Laying Ceremony that honors the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The evening before the parade, on Sunday, January 16, members of the community will be gathering for the 29th Annual Reverend Dr. King Jr Ecumenical Service, held at 5 p.m. at City Station in Carrollton. During this service there will be a performance by a community choir and Dr. Cynthia Harper, 106 Live radio personality will share her own hopeful visions of Reverend King’s dream. There, the MLK Coalition will recognize “Turn Around” students from both school systems. These students are recognized because of positive growth they’ve made in their schoolwork, as well as in behavior. The MLK Coalition will also grant a $1000.00 scholarship to a graduating senior and winner of the essay contest. These funds are to be used in furthering education, either in college or in a technical school.
For the past 29 years, the community organization MLK Coalition has worked together to make these events possible. In 1992 Evangelist Lorie Bell, founder and organizer started the first celebration at the First Baptist Church of Carrollton where her husband Bradley Bell was Pastor.
Bell was asked why it is important to keep King’s dream alive, even today.
“Dr. King delivered the iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech August 28, 1963 at the march on Washington to address the pressing issues of black people in America (discrimination injustice, freedom, equality, jobs, housing, and voting rights for people of color). Here we are in 2022 and the words he spoke then still are relevant today,” Bell said. “I say that because many Americans are still facing some of the same issues today-racism, injustice, and poverty.”
Bell added that the past two years have been especially important.
“The past two years have really shown us how important King’s dream, legacy and vision is for our nation,” she said. “Between the pandemic to the civil unrest because of the death of George Floyd, it seems like the cover was pulled off the nation. All of this has shown us that we still have a long way to go to make the dream of Dr. King a reality and not just a dream. It’s going to take all of us working together for the good of all people. Our children are depending on us.”
Community member Phyllis Head, who works for Get Healthy, Live Well at Tanner Health System met Bell over six years ago when she was promoting faith-based wellness with Evangelist Bell’s church.
“We really enjoyed working together and Lorie asked me if I would like to be a part of the MLK planning committee for the upcoming community celebration,” Head said. “I was honored and agreed to serve where I could. I am one of many voices that represent our community in the coalition.”
When asked how events like this strengthen our community, Phyllis Head answered, “I think anytime you expand your knowledge of people you think of as different, you tend to learn that you’re more alike than you realize. Those who come to this special service really want to see our community become stronger, kinder, better and more, well, just more than it is now. I think this event brings people together who would like to see Dr. King’s vision come to pass and who would like to understand what needs to be done to make that happen.”
When asked if she has a wish for our community as we move together into the future, Bell added “I hope as a community that we will become comfortable enough to talk about race without feeling uncomfortable with each other. This allows us to know one another and understand each other. We will never truly heal as a nation until we can come together and get to know each other.”
29th Annual Reverend Dr. King Jr Ecumenical Service: January 16 at 5 p.m. Location: City Station at 2115 Maple Street.
MLK PARADE begins at 11:00 a.m.: On Monday, January 17. Location: Begins at the Train Depot at 455 Bradley Street. Parade destination is the King Monument next to the Carroll County Courthouse.
