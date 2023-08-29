Highlanders win scrimmage game

By HORACE SHIVERS III
Barnesville — The Gordon State College Football team played in a scrimmage against the Georgia Storm for their first live action of the season.
The scrimmage was the first step for a Highlanders program as they prepare to defend their 2022 CCFA National Championship. Coached by Kevin Adkins, the Highlanders dominated the game from the opening kickoff as they defeated the Storm 40-12 in front of fans and students on a hot Saturday afternoon.
“We came out today and played the Georgia Storm; they are a well-coached team, and they were ready as well as prepared for us. We know we are going to get everybody’s best as we played a lot of guys. As a matter of fact, we played everybody. We played a lot of reserves as we didn’t play a lot of our starters,” Adkins said.
He added, “I do think we came out a little flat, but after a while we turned it around and got things going towards halftime. We are about to have a phenomenal season as we are the defending champions, and we love the support as we need people to come out to the game and move the Highlanders forward.”
The Highlanders start the season on the road at The University of Fort Lauderdale at 1 p.m. Sept. 2. The following week the Highlanders will be at home for their home opener against Florida State Coastal College beginning at 7 p.m.
