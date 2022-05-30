The brother of the Haralson County Sheriff was arrested earlier this month on a felony charge by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Tony Williams, 61, has been charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony from a May 10 incident along Interstate 20 when he attempted to steal an abandoned piece of equipment.
According to an arrest warrant, Williams attempted to load a 15-foot bat wing bush hog onto a car trailer.
The equipment, which is valued at $12,000, was left on the westbound side of the interstate at the mile 29 post in Winston because of a mechanical breakdown, the arrest warrant stated.
Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams, who was just elected in August of 2020, confirmed it was his brother that was taken into custody.
Williams disputed a rumor that his brother tried to use his relationship with him to avoid charges.
"I’m disappointed that he was identified as a suspect in criminal activity, but if he’s found guilty he should face the appropriate consequences for his actions,” Williams said.
Sheriff Williams said he would take the same actions if it had happened within his jurisdiction.
“If he commits a crime in this county, he’ll face the justice of this county,” Williams said. “He comes from a good family and he knows better."
Tony Williams is currently out o a $10,000 bond.
