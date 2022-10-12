A prison corrections official who’s lived her life as a prisoner to conformity expectations, falls in love with a convicted criminal and decides to throw everything away to break him out of jail and run off with him.
Sound familiar?
That is because the story of Vicky and Casey White riveted the country last spring. Vicky White was a corrections officer in Alabama and fell in love with inmate Casey and broke him out of the Lauderdale County Ala. Dentention Center. The story ends with Casey’s capture and Vicky’s suicide.
What the story has to do with Haralson County is that there has been a made-for-television movie, “Prisoner of Love” made with the Haralson County Jail in Buchanan used as primary location.
Jodi Binstock, who serves as director of the film that wrapped production on Tuesday, said Haralson County officials were very accommodating to her and her crew.
“They bent over backwards for us,” Binstock said of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Department during their six days of shooting.
Binstock said prison sets in Atlanta “would break the budget.”
“We were trying to find a work-around,” Binstock said. “So one of our location scouts in Atlanta found Haralson County. We found and talked with Sheriff [Stacy] Williams...Sheriff Williams absolutely laid the red carpet for us. We were able to make it work in what would break the budget anywhere else.”
Binstock said Williams also has a small speaking part and many deputies and officers were used in background scenes.
Binstock added that she would recommend Haralson County for future film projects.
“I can’t sing his praises high enough,” she said of Williams.
The movie will likely air in early 2023 on Tubi and is produced by Marvista Entertainment’s “Hot Takes” series.
Binstock is a Hollywood veteran with producer and director credits for such titles as “Z Nation” and “Boy Meets World.”
