Haralson County commissioners approved the proposed $18.6 million fiscal year 2022 budget at a special meeting on Tuesday.
There were no questions from the people gathered about the budget. Commission David Tarpley asked if the budget included any new employees for the Probate Court. It did not, Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley answered.
The commissioners unanimously approved the budget with no further discussion.
Additionally, the commissioners unanimously approved donating $500 towards the Tallapoosa fireworks display. The city had requested $1,000, but Ridley told the commissioners the county typically gives $500 to Tallapoosa and $500 to Buchanan.
The meeting ended after clocking in at just under 7 minutes.
