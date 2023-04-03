Pastor Gwendolyn Hendrix Thomas, age 69, wife of Dr. Charles “Chuck” Thomas, Pastor of Victory Tabernacle Ministries of Carrollton, GA died on April 2, 2023. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
