Griffin-Spalding County Schools seeks to raise millage rate by 11.70 percent
Chief Financial Officer of Griffin-Spalding County Schools, Byron Jones, announced in a press release today that the school system intends to increase property tax receipts by 11.70 percent above the current rollback millage rate.
The proposed increase will result in a new millage rate of 16.742 mills, an increase of 1.754 mills.
According to the press release, the proposed increase for a home valued at $100,000.00 will be approximately $70.16, and the increase for a $125,000,000.00 home will be approximately $87.70.
Georgia law requires three public hearings before the school system can finalize the budget and set the new millage rate. Public hearings will be held at the Griffin-Spalding County Boardroom (216 South 6th Street) at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on August 16 and on August 24 at 5:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.