GRIFFIN — A Griffin man remained in an Atlanta hospital Thursday evening after being stabbed during an altercation at a North 16th Street residence, the Griffin Police Department reported.
Officers responding to reports of a stabbing around 5 p.m. Tuesday found Anterrio Douglas bleeding from a wound to his head, GPD Public Information Officer Laurie Littlejohn said Thursday.
“When asked what had happened, he replied that he and a friend were arguing over something stupid, and his friend hit him in the head with something,” Littlejohn said.
Investigators determined Douglas had been hit with a beer bottle, Littlejohn added.
Officers then located another male who had sustained three stab wounds. The 58-year-old victim was transported by air ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is recovering, she added.
Douglas, 46, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in the Spalding County Jail, according to jail records.
Littlejohn said the case is active and ongoing.
