Scott McCauley owns a vacuum repair shop, McCauley’s House of Vacuums, in Melrose, Massachusetts. Every Thanksgiving, since 1985, he has hosted a dinner for people who have nowhere to go. When Scott’s parents divorced, he found himself alone on Thanksgiving. He posted a newspaper advertisement, offering to provide dinner for a dozen people. In 2019, he served over 100 people. No one should be alone on Thanksgiving. His philosophy, he says, is simple. “I can’t fix the country or the world or even the town, but I can brighten my own corner.”
I heard this story on National Public Radio’s StoryCorps, a weekly three-minute uplifting conversation between two people. For the last fifteen years, StoryCorps has been recording the stories of America in cities and across small towns. Using listening booths and now an app that will allow anyone to record a conversation with someone they love or admire, StoryCorps is transcribing American life for posterity. This Thanksgiving, we’re all invited to take part in the Great Thanksgiving Listen. Using the app, we can record a story of a grandmother or favorite uncle, a neighbor or beloved cousin. Story Corps has archived more than half a million conversations, stories of ordinary Americans from all walks of life.
StoryCorps has also curated stories in several books. Listening is an Act of Love was the first published book of stories. What better time to listen with love than Thanksgiving? As I child, I would linger around my older adult relatives while the other kids went outside to play. I loved to hear about growing up in rural Mississippi. My grandmother was one of six Jones children, and every Thanksgiving, we gathered at her sister’s house in Memphis. Aunt Minta’s first husband died, and a few years later she married a Methodist preacher. We called him Uncle Preacher. I was a teenager before I learned his real name was William. When I decided to go to seminary, Aunt Minta gave me a couple of his books. One of them was The Theology of John Wesley by William R. Cannon who later became a Bishop. He wrote inside on the front page, “To a minister and friend actually in the process of doing Wesley’s job in the field.” A few years later, Aunt Minta sat with my other great-aunts in Cannon Chapel on the Emory University campus as my husband and I said our marriage vows. Uncle Preacher was long gone, but the story of our intertwined lives had come full circle.
Writer and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel wrote in his book, The Gates of the Forest, “God made man because he loves stories.” Human beings are created to tell stories, and through our telling of stories, we create the connections and relationships that reflect God’s image. Shared stories lead us more deeply into another’s perspective on the world. When we listen with empathy to another person’s story, we form bonds of understanding and shared meaning. I can know a bit more what it’s like to walk in your shoes when you tell me about the time you had to walk five miles in the snow uphill both directions. Even our tall tales give us a chance to laugh and find a kindred spirit in our hardships.
These days we tell our stories through a variety of media. Even social media gives us the option to post on our “story.” But there is nothing quite like sitting with another person we love, giving them our full attention, and listening to their story. This act of love may be reciprocated or passed along to the next generation. What better time than Thanksgiving to share our stories around the table. We can brighten our corner of the world by listening with love in our hearts to the stories that matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.