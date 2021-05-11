The Douglas County Communications and Community Relations Department through the Board of Commissioners are inviting the public to attend the 2021 Great Douglas County Shredding Day event on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The drive through only event will occur from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse at 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, Georgia.
Beginning at 9 a.m., cars will be allowed to enter the parking lot of the courthouse through the west entrance and follow the signage to the shredding staging area to participate in the event.
“Officials, staff, and volunteers are planning and anticipating a heavy turnout because it’s just two days before the May 17th tax deadline,” Douglas County Communications Director Rick Martin said. “This is one of the most favorite events our residents tell us, and we are pleased to provide it.”
The designated route for this drive-through event will clearly be marked off for attendees to follow. Residents are encouraged to bring their old tax records, financial reports, private documents, and old personal documents.
“The event is free for our citizens,” Martin said. “We ask motorists for a limit of 10 boxes per vehicle.”
Four bank-quality shredding trucks are being provided by the Douglas County Communications Department through the Board of Commissioners. “We are proud to have members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division who will be on site,” said Martin. “We have received many inquiries about this event and are very pleased to provide this service.”
Keep Douglas County Beautiful is proud to be a part of this year’s Great Douglas County Shredding event to help promote recycling and caring for our environment.
Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Executive Director of Keep Douglas County Beautiful, said “This is a great way to protect the environment and help consumers avoid becoming a victim of identity theft.”
For more information on the event, citizens can contact the Communications and Community Relations Department at 770-920-7303 or email dctv23@co.douglas.ga.us.
