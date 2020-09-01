Georgia high school basketball players can look forward to an almost full, normal season this winter.
The Georgia High School Association recently scheduled dates for the upcoming basketball season for teams to follow.
According to the GHSA basketball calendar, the earliest start for boys’ and girls’ basketball teams’ practice will take place on Oct. 26 and teams will be allowed to have their first game starting Nov. 13.
Each final region game is scheduled to conclude on Feb. 18 at the end of regular season play, followed by two weeks of state basketball tournament games. However, the calendar does not show when the state finals will occur.
Last year, boys’ and girls’ high school basketball players began practice on Oct. 21 and the regular season ran from Nov. 8 to Feb. 8, followed by about three and a half weeks of state championship matches.
With the update to GHSA’s scheduling, high school basketball fans shared their thoughts on Twitter. Most people said they are happy and thankful to learn the season is scheduled — but some feel they are being cheated pivotal days of practice before the season begins, as well as time at the end of the season.
The GHSA has not issued an official statement regarding the basketball schedule, but one will be expected in the as the school year progresses.
