ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.1% last month, equaling the all-time low set in March, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.
Joblessness in the Peach State was five-tenths of a percentage point lower than the national rate for April of 3.6%.
Georgia added 19,000 jobs last month to reach an all-time high of 4.76 million.
Job growth was particularly strong in the transportation and trade sector, which surpassed 1 million jobs for the first time in the state’s history. More than 500,000 of those jobs were in retail trade.
“Much of that growth stems from strong consumer demand for goods and services, as seen in additional job increases in accommodation and food services and administrative and support services,” Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said Thursday.
Initial unemployment claims were down 1,659 last month to 17,423. Over-the-year first-time jobless initial claims fell by 115,980, or 87%.
More than 227,000 jobs are listed at EmployGeorgia.com.
Industries with more than 10,000 job postings include health care, with 36,000 openings; manufacturing with 23,000 jobs posted; and retail trade with 18,000 openings.
