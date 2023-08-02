A transition for some may be a bit daunting, but to those at Your Haven, it is seen as an opportunity.
Your Haven, Inc., is a nonprofit recovery community organization (RCO) which states on its website that is committed to long-term recovery from substance abuse.
Through community support recovery programming and services can be available to everyone in Haralson County who needs it.
Brandon Quesada, who has been the Executive Director of the nonprofit organization since its inception two years ago, has moved on, and Kelly Keys, who has been serving as Outreach Peer Support Manager has stepped into the additional role as interim Chief.
In an interview with the Gateway-Beacon, she and Board member Steve Ward said the organization is looking for clarity as far as leadership direction.
“The board is going to analyze what is the best direction for us,” Ward said. “When you have a [nonprofit organization] money is an object, so we’ll figure it out and do what’s best for us.”
The board has met on more than one occasion and has yet to make a permanent determination.
“We’ve got an unbelievable mixture of board members with a lot of experience in the community,” Ward said.
Keys said operationally will be business as usual.
“I am not planning on changing anything,” Keys said. “It should be the same.”
In fact, expansion of programs is in the works.
“We are always open to listen to peers and individuals in the community and listen to what they need,” Keys said, “so it’s kind of hard to say if we are going to expand and do something different.”
Programs available include Anger Management, Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous, as well as GED classes, job training and networking, family support, financial education, and programs inside the Haralson County jail.
