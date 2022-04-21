Your Haven hosts information session about Narcan, opioids

Those struggling with addictions aren’t bad people; they are just people, was the overarching theme at a presentation about addiction and Narcan on Wednesday at Your Haven in Buchanan.
Wrayanne Glaze, women’s treatment coordinator for the Office of Addictive Disease in the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, who spoke at the meeting, tried to dispel some of the myths surrounding addiction, myths that permeate all through society, she said.
“Recently, at a wonderful community meeting, we were called the scum of the earth,” Glaze said. “We’re all just people struggling with addiction.”
That very attitude is what hurt her when she wanted to stop using nearly two decades ago, Glaze said.
She had been in active addiction for more than 10 years when she found out she was pregnant. That motivated to seek help, Glaze said.
“I went in to the emergency room and asked for help and I was turned away for being a bad mother, being a bad person, all kinds of things,” Glaze said.
The stimgas associated with drug use can trap a person just as surely as the addiction, because it cuts them off from the support and resources they need to get well, Glaze said.
Later, Glaze was arrested and she asked for help again. This time, she got it and stuck with it. Now, she’s made helping others escape addiction her life’s work.
It’s becoming more and more deadly to use illegal drugs as one opioid, Fentanyl, is being laced into many different kinds of drugs. Fentanyl is a very potent opioid, Glaze said, 50 to 100 times more potent than Morphine, 30 to 50 times more potent than Heroin, she said.
It is so potent that first responders have become sick or overdosed just from touching the substance, Glaze said.
Overdoses are on the rise as are deaths from overdoses. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 70,000 people in the United States died from an overdose in 2019, in Georgia, 1,408 people. That’s four times more than in 1999. More than two-thirds of the deaths involved an opioid.
But there are good things going on in Georgia that could help change the statistics.
A law enacted in 2014 allows people to seek medical help for a person who has overdosed and avoid prosecution although they also might be using illegal substances, she said. But it’s not a very well known law. So holding the kinds of conversations she led on Wednesday can help get the word out.
Additionally, there is Narcan. Narcan is an antidote to opioid overdose. It competes with the opioid in binding with the brain’s receptors and renders it ineffective. Many first responders now carry the prescription drug in order to administer it quickly. Glaze also distributes it to people who might need it.
“My primary purpose is to make sure people have Narcan in their hands,” Glaze said. “So that if you know someone or are someone or love someone that is struggling with heroin or opioid use, that’s what this is for.”
About 19 people came to the event at Your Haven, a recovery community organization created to support people in recovery, and many took the boxes of Narcan home with them.
Sara Brown, who has been in recovery and clean for 14 months, said she recently had a friend who overdosed.
“Had he not had Narcan that day, he would have died,” Brown said. “Two years ago I had to actually give him Narcan.”
She also came to learn more about the issue.
“I always need to learn more,” Brown said. “It’s something that’s not easy to get out of.”
Justin Cook, agreed.
Also in long term recovery, Cook said that Narcan can save lives, so spreading awareness and teaching people to use Narcan is important.
“I know how easy it is to overdose,” Cook said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.