I know I feel better when I exercise and my choice of exercise is yoga. Because I spend a lot of time fiddling and at the computer, my shoulders and arms get very tight and tense. Yoga moves help.
Yoga can be done alone but like many activities is more fun when done in a group setting. Hence, my excitement at the library yoga class recently moved to Tuesday nights, more easily fitting into my schedule. Knowing I had a conflict this week with Tuesday night, I wondered what I could do. Then, I learned from an acquaintance that First Methodist Church offers a Monday afternoon yoga class. Problem solved.
I donned my yoga clothes and picked up my mat and walked to the church just before one o’clock. The door was opened by a gentleman inside who joked about not being a welcoming church. Quite to the contrary, the ladies awaiting the start of class were very welcoming and introduced themselves.
Sue Hobbler, whom I have known for years, is a woman of many talents. Now I know she can also teach yoga. The class started when fitness studios closed down during the pandemic. Knowing the need for exercise and socialization, the women met together using social distancing and an outdoor space when the weather allowed.
Soon after one o’clock the group of mature ladies circled up in chairs to begin an hour of exercise — and fun.
Through the years I have attended yoga classes with several teachers at different locations. There’s always friendly chatter before the class begins; but once the class starts, no one utters a word except the instructor. She talks in a gentle voice guiding the class. An entire hour is spent moving through poses following the teacher’s lead. After the final resting period, the typical farewell greeting, Namaste, is stated. Then the chatter begins again as the students pack up their mats.
Monday’s session was different. Comments about the wonderful Easter sermon were shared while stretching out neck muscles. Who and who did not get a donut on Sunday morning was discussed while we did arm moves. Upcoming test procedures and surgeries were talked about while we did eagle arms. All while Sue guided us. Keeping the instruction going while adding her own social commentary.
Reba Jean, the most senior of the ladies present, and the designated counter, counted while we held up our right leg. Her method was intriguing — 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,10, 5, 18, 21,24, 27, 30, 31, 32, and on she went in an organized yet random method of counting. Curious I asked, “How far are we going?”
“We keep increasing the time. We are up to 135 today,” was the answer.
Left leg — same routine but with a different counting system. It must be the Reba Jean Method.
Sue continued to lead us in stretches and moves mostly on the chairs. But at one point she asked us to touch the floor in front of the chair and gave the command “Plank out.” And we did. One woman did multiple planks while I watched amazed. These ladies are strong. Most are grandmothers and maybe even great-grandmothers, but they are strong.
They’re also funny. I can’t remember all the quirky lines thrown about while we exercised. Like I said, different from any yoga class I have attended before. What a great combination — yoga and laughter. This is definitely my style. Some yogis are too serious, not these.
I’m starting to see myself as a Methodist party crasher. First it was the Methodist Women’s pickleball class and now it’s the yoga class. Wonder if they will require membership before I join anything else?
I completely enjoyed my time with the yoga class and I was warned that I will probably feel it tomorrow. I’m sure they’re correct. The “potty in the woods” pose, while not a standard name in yoga circles, will definitely have my hips and thigh muscles talking to me tomorrow.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
