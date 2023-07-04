Mrs. Wylene Turner Gore, age 92, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away June 24, 2023. She was born March 26, 1931 to the late Alonzo Hurst “A H” and Dora Clark Turner. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years when he passed in 2009, Posey Gore; sisters, Syble Craft, Florence Garner, Eunice Wood and Cumi Roach; and brother, Agee Turner.
Mrs. Gore was a devoted mother and housewife who loved cooking, flower gardening and going on vacations. She also loved being a member of and serving with the Ladies Auxillary of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Tallapoosa.
She is survived by her daughters and son in law, Alice Haigh, of Delray Beach, FL, and Tracy and Stan Greene, of Winston, GA; sons and daughters in law, Terry and Beth Gore and Steve and Angie Gore, all of Tallapoosa; sister, Linda Gray, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Chris and Anna Gore, Jamie and Reed Kennedy, Chase and Lauren Haigh, Amanda Gore, Lauren Greene, and Meagan Greene; and great-grandchildren, Owen Gore, Elijah Gore, Judd Gore, Gracie Kennedy, Molly Kennedy, Christopher Kennedy, Micah Kennedy and Lilly Haigh.
Funeral services were held June 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Rev. and nephew, Bobby Garner, and Rev. Garry Tanner officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Glen Craft, Mark Garner, Chris Gore, Owen Gore, Reed Kennedy and Kent Buikema. Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Interment followed in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.comm
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.