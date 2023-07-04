Mrs. Wylene Turner Gore, age 92, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away June 24, 2023. She was born March 26, 1931 to the late Alonzo Hurst “A H” and Dora Clark Turner. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years when he passed in 2009, Posey Gore; sisters, Syble Craft, Florence Garner, Eunice Wood and Cumi Roach; and brother, Agee Turner.

Mrs. Gore was a devoted mother and housewife who loved cooking, flower gardening and going on vacations. She also loved being a member of and serving with the Ladies Auxillary of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Tallapoosa.