Maybe it was 20 years ago or five years ago or maybe only last summer that Ole Red chased the coon up the tree. He probably chased him all night and into the morning hours.
That coon was probably the biggest in the county and Ole Red knew him well. Poor Ole Red had tangled with him a few times and still carried scars to prove it. And now he was hot on his trail, chasing the coon like never before, for he wanted him bad enough that he would climb the highest hill and swim the deepest river to fight him again, to shake him good, and maybe kill him this time. The coon finally went into the hollow oak tree and now Ole Red knew he had him. For he was a fighter and a climber.
Ole Red was the best coon dog in those parts. The hunters often talked about how Ole Red would back up, take a run and go halfway up a tree when he had treed a coon. And now the coon was in a hollow tree and Ole Red knew he could climb after him. The coon went in and Ole Red was not far behind him. The coon climbed higher and Ole Red, with the smell of coon in his nostrils, climbed higher inside the hollow tree.
Not much was happening in Bremen that day in November nor had much been going on all week long. It looked like the Bremen Gateway would not have any news for the front page of the weekly newspaper. Mary answered the phone and was told about a petrified dog found locally. She made a note of it and told Stephanie, the editor, who laughed and thought crazy people around here. But another call came and another. Stephanie wondered what it was all about, but was putting the paper to bed.
Mary, as society editor, was curious about the petrified dog but didn’t believe the society ladies of Bremen would appreciate seeing a dead dog plastered on the society page. Since Mary wasn’t busy, Stephanie told her to go make a picture and talk to somebody about it.
Mary first stopped by the house to get her mother to ride with her to the Buchanan Woodyard, north of town, where it was reported the dog was on display. Mary’s dad had come home and he, too, rode along.
At the Buchanan Woodyard they told Mary the man had gone to lunch and the dog was on the back of his flatbed truck. In a little while the truck pulled up and in the bed was a log about 8 feet long and 25 inches in diameter, hollow inside. One foot inside the log was Ole Red with his lips curled back showing his teeth like he finally had reached that coon and was ready to sink his teeth into his hide. His claws were clenched into the tree trunk still trying to climb.
Ole Red was found when the log was brought to the Buchanan Woodyard on Nov. 7, 1981. The tree had been cut into sections and Ole Red was about 24 feet off the ground. No one knew Ole Red was there until the log was being unloaded at the Woodyard. And luckily Ole Red had not been sawed in half.
Whether it was 20 years ago or five years ago or last summer we will never know, but Ole Red was in good shape with hair still covering his skinny body and every tooth still in his head. It was plain to see he was a Redbone Coonhound. There was no sign of decomposition.
Stephanie called a professor at the University of West Georgia who said it would be possible for Ole Red to have climbed the tree last summer, died there and the heat of the summer could have dried him like a slow oven dries beef jerky. The professor also said the TV programs That’s Incredible or Those Amazing Animals might be interested in Ole Red.
Somewhere over near Oak Level, Alabama, where that hollow oak tree was cut, a coon hunter is walking in the woods and wondering why Ole Red didn’t stay with the hunting jacket he left out. He whistles and calls as he walks through the woods. “Come on, Red.” But his favorite hunting dog doesn’t come. And he wonders if someone stole Ole Red. It was common knowledge what a good dog he was.
One day while driving his pickup out in the country, he stops the truck and gets out when he sees an old red dog that just might be Ole Red. But he is disappointed again and thinks, not for the first time, he will never see that great dog of the woods again. The dog gave him so much pleasure on those long coon hunting nights. The dog gave him so much pride at the coon drags. The dog with the favorite bark he loved to listen to on the coon chase. He walked slowly back to the truck and to his wife he said, ”I guess he is gone.”
Perhaps one cold winter night he will be sitting in front of the TV watching That’s Incredible and maybe he will see the hollow log with Ole Red still ready to grab the coon. And he will know and he will be proud again.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.