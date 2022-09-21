One night I pulled an old journal off the shelf and thumbed through it reading bits that interested me. I took a little trip back in time — Marshall working a summer job at Ball can factory and Elizabeth doing an honors program at an out of state university. Dennis was working as usual. I struggled that summer with health issues while pretending for the kids’ sake all was well.

That summer (2008) I participated in the Cherokee Rose Writing Project as a Fellow learning more about writing than ever in my life. The journal I pulled contained writings from that time. One entry merely said List Poems — write poems in the form of a list. Another entry offered suggestions for such poems — Pets our family loved, Not as bad as you once believed it would be, Bad cooks I know, Lies I’ve told. Strong possibilities exist in those.

