One night I pulled an old journal off the shelf and thumbed through it reading bits that interested me. I took a little trip back in time — Marshall working a summer job at Ball can factory and Elizabeth doing an honors program at an out of state university. Dennis was working as usual. I struggled that summer with health issues while pretending for the kids’ sake all was well.
That summer (2008) I participated in the Cherokee Rose Writing Project as a Fellow learning more about writing than ever in my life. The journal I pulled contained writings from that time. One entry merely said List Poems — write poems in the form of a list. Another entry offered suggestions for such poems — Pets our family loved, Not as bad as you once believed it would be, Bad cooks I know, Lies I’ve told. Strong possibilities exist in those.
My only attempt at writing a List Poem that I found is entitled Things that go away and come back again.
Words shouted into a ravine
Hard learned life lessons
When I read this again (for the first time in years) I thought I could probably write a column on each of these. I am aware some on the list might just be wishful thinking. When I loan a book, I hope I get it back. The same with food I share with a friend. I want the dish to come back to me.
Others on the list are simply a result of natural law. The echo in the ravine is sound doing what sound does. The same applies to the seasons and hungry pains now that I think about it. And weeds in the garden — given time and inattention, the weeds return.
Zits, I believe, are eventually outgrown. Babies and teenagers often have zits but most healthy adults don’t worry about zits.
Hard learned life lessons come around often. A situation I’ve learned from like being insensitive to a friend returns to me when again I am tempted to repeat the insensitivity. Hopefully, the occurrences are less frequent than before.
If I were to add to this List Poem today, some 14 years later, I’d add physical aches and pains. I might add weight. Some of my friends might add COVID-19. Have you experienced things that went away and returned to you?
