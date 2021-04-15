Wrapped in gratitude

The Quilts of Valor Foundation awarded a well-known local veteran with a quilt on Friday, much to his surprise.
Sammy Robinson, of Tallapoosa, said he wasn’t surprised very often, but on Friday, he was shocked.
He was at the Veteran’s Memorial Park on Robertson Avenue, cleaning and preparing to turn on the fountain, when people started showing up — they said to check on his progress — first some of the veterans from the Haralson County Veterans Association, then his wife. He started to get suspicious when all the City Council members and the city manager showed up, though.
“I said to myself, I’m fixing to get overthrowed,” Robinson said with a laugh. “I didn’t know what was going on, to tell you the truth about it.”
Instead of a coup, he was wrapped in a quilt and thanked for his military service in a ceremony that was almost two years in the making.
Tallapoosa City Councilwoman and Mayor pro tem Jacqueline Roberts said she nominated Robinson to receive a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation after her brother received one in July 2019. Her sister, Edith Hunnicutt, had nominated their brother, a Vietnam veteran, to receive a quilt after she heard about the foundation from a member of her church, Roberts said.
The foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, who had a dream of a despairing soldier hunched on the edge of his bed. She dreamed that he was then wrapped in a quilt sleeping peacefully. She knew that the quilt had meant healing to the soldier.
The dream motivated her to start quilting for soldiers. Her dream motivated first some friends to help her and then a nationwide network of 10,000 quilters, said Gina Gibson, a member of Freedom Quilters Georgia, a local quilting group. According to the Quilts of Valor website, the organization has awarded 269,163 quilts to veterans.
“Quilts of Valor is very special,” said Gibson, who has been quilting since 2013.
The reaction of the veterans when they are wrapped in the quilts and read the history of the award is always interesting, she said.
Gibson said it is very rewarding. It can be particularly moving for Vietnam veterans who were often vilified when they returned from fighting.
“In their mind this is the first time they’re being recognized for what they did,” Gibson said.
After a soldier is nominated, his name is given to the local quilting organization, in Robinson’s case to Freedom Quilters Georgia. It typically takes a few months to make the quilt and then the ceremony is arranged.
But 2019 was a busy year for the local organization. Gibson believes they had about 60 nominations for their 20-member group that year. Then in early 2020 in response to the pandemic, the foundation shut down the presentations. Volunteers weren’t allowed to start making presentations again until late August and even then, it was hard to find volunteers willing to do the presentations as many of them are retirees and still worried about COVID-19.
“2020 was pretty much a write off,” Gibson said.
So, Robinson’s surprise was postponed. But that didn’t make it any less moving for him.
“It’s a beautiful, beautiful quilt,” he said. “It’s a great honor.”
But he added that anything that’s given to him, he believes belongs to all the veterans in the association.
“Because they all paid the price,” Robinson said.
