Recently a Republican friend (I do have a few, very few) came to me, all bent out of shape, because he thinks the country is going to hell in a hand basket. Naturally, his main source of news, if you can call it that, are the right-wing networks and wacko, right-wing social media postings.
Among his complaints were: the border is in crisis, capital gains tax is going up, people would rather draw unemployment than work, District of Columbia may become a state, the Supreme Court is going to be packed, Biden is unfairly taking credit for the COVID-19 vaccine and he’s planning to do away with hamburgers!
There is a crisis of sorts at the border, but not for the reason my friend worries. The country is not being overrun by illegal alien criminals. Thousands of refugees are fleeing from horrible living conditions in their countries and they now view President Biden as having empathy to their plight. A humane, balanced immigration policy will be developed, and not one that includes building a wall and locking children in cages.
If workers are finding they make more on unemployment benefits than working, that’s a sure sign employers aren’t paying them enough. The minimum wage is $7.25 and hasn’t been raised in more than 12 years. Most people want to work, but they don’t want to have to work three jobs to make ends meet. If my friend wants to get angry with someone, he should look at the billionaires who make million dollar annual wages and pay no income taxes.
Yes, the capital gains tax is going up, but only if you make a million or more in salary each year. All you people with retirement funds and 401-K programs won’t be affected.
Why shouldn’t District of Columbia become a state? The residents live under the laws of the United States, but don’t get representatives or senators to help draft those laws. D.C. also has a larger population than many states.
“Packing the Supreme Court” is a subjective phrase. Democrats see Republicans as “packing the court” since they wouldn’t let Obama make an appointment because it was 10 months until the presidential election, then rushed an appointment in 2020 only days before the election, declaring it was legal. Well, the Constitution does not specify how many justices will be on the court. If the Senate were able to add justices, that too would be “legal.” However, it’s unlikely the Senate would ever approve additional justices. Roosevelt tried to add justices back in the 1930s and even his own party turned against it.
“Give the devil his due,” goes an old saying. Trump did push for rapid development of a COVID vaccine. His reason was likely because he hoped the vaccine would be released before the November election and win him votes. However, during the two months from the election until Biden’s inauguration, Trump could have expedited vaccine distribution. However, he chose to use all his time to challenge an election he knew he lost.
Well, I said to my friend, “You’re getting yourself in a tizzy over nothing. You’re more in danger of suffering a heart attack from worrying about all that right wing nonsense.”
What should senior citizens be worrying about? Healthcare, number one, and how they’re going to pay for it. We live in the only civilized country in the world where you can go bankrupt because you got sick. The list of legitimate worries should include heart disease, cancer, diabetes, COVID, flu, and even falling down the front steps.
The dangers posed by illegal immigrants rank down there with being hit by a meteorite or being bitten by a killer hornet. And no, Biden has never suggested banning hamburgers. More radical right wing nonsense!
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.