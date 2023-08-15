Words and expressions fascinate me. Occasionally, we hear a word in conversation and wonder why we say it. Every day I receive an email with a word and its definition. Sometimes the word is common and used in daily speech; other days the word is specialized and I think no way will I ever need to use that word.
This week Dennis said to me (I don’t remember the context), “That’s beyond the pale.”
I understood what he meant but wondered about the origin of the expression. So I researched it. Like many expressions, no one can be certain of the origin but I found two explanations.
The first explanation referred to the uprights of a fence - the pale. If you are beyond the pale, you are beyond the limits of the fence. Similarly, in Ireland, Russia and France, the area not under ruling control was “beyond the pale” meaning unsafe or hostile.
For clarification, the word is not pail. The expression has nothing to do with buckets. The pale of the fence is a sharpened wooden stake like a picket.
Recently, the word of the day was rigmarole. My family frequently uses this word however we add an extra a as in rigamarole. According to the Daily Word email, the origin of rigmarole is Scottish. I love all things Scottish so this intrigued me. “During the Middle Ages, a ragman roll was a collection of documents that Scottish nobles used to declare their loyalty to King Edward I of England. The documents were long and complex, similar in meaning to the modern word.”
So now when a family member begins a long complex narrative about our childhood upbringing, I will say, “Not that rigmarole.” And I’ll explain the expression to my Scotch/Irish family.
