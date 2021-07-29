For the second year, WoodmenLife has assisted members in repaying their student loan debt through its Student Loan Relief program. This year, 115 members received $1,000 each to help with a portion of their existing loans.
“Helping our members ease their burdens is what WoodmenLife was founded to do,” said Patrick L. Dees, WoodmenLife President & CEO. “We are committed to helping families, and the Student Loan Relief program is just one way we can live out that value.”
To apply for an award, members must meet eligibility requirements, submit an application and write a short essay. Applications are then reviewed and recipients selected by Scholarship America, an independent third-party administrator.
The WoodmenLife Student Loan Relief program is just one of a wide range of valuable extras the organization offers its members. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product. To find out more about the program, visit WoodmenLife.org/ Student-Loan-Relief.
