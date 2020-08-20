A woman has died and her husband is facing charges after what appears to be a domestic incident early Wednesday morning.
Bremen police Chief Keith Pesnell said Christopher Stone, 45, called 911 about 2 a.m. on Monday and stated that he had shot his wife, Crystal Nicole Stone.
Law enforcement found the couple in a parking lot across the street from Higgins General Hospital in Bremen. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Chase Croft. Her autistic child was in the car, Pesnell said.
Stone, who is being held at Haralson County Jail, is facing multiple felony charges stemming from the homicide including cruelty to children, Pesnell said. He is unsure of the other charges yet as the investigation is ongoing, Pesnell said.
Pesnell said the police department’s prayers go out to both families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.