While locals enjoyed games on the lawn and food from the Mad Greek food truck on the patio of Trillium Vineyard on Friday, local vintners talked shop, laughed and shared tips at the Georgia Wine Producers Wine Tasting.
Bruce Cross, whose Haralson County vineyard hosted the tasting, said a symposium that was supposed to have followed on Saturday had unfortunately been postponed to the fall, so only local wine producers attended the tasting. But those who were gathered weren’t unhappy. They were reveling in the opportunity to get together with others who shared their passion for wine.
“They’re open the same hours I’m open, so it’s difficult for us oftentimes to go to each other’s wineries and visit,” Cross said. “Today and tonight was an opportunity for us to gather.”
Many of them already know and learn from each other. Jason Summerour started his Three Strands Vineyard and Winery in 2017 after visiting Trillium, Summerour said. And Cross started his winery after visiting another one of the Georgia Wine Producer members, he said.
The wine business is different than retail business, Cross said. People will often spend a weekend visiting wineries, so if an area has several, that can be a draw, he said.
“We are better together than we are apart,” Cross said. “We collaborate more than we are in competition.”
Summerour agreed saying that he just gave another wine grower tubes to protect his new vines’ stems as they grow. He wasn’t using them, so why not, Summerour said.
Competition between growers tends to be friendly, he said.
North Georgia may not be the first place that comes to mind when wine production is mentioned, but it’s not a new industry in the area.
Tom and Melanie Gernatt, of Dogwood Hills Winery in Tallapoosa, were drawn to the industry by the area’s rich wine-making history.
“We moved to Tallapoosa five years ago and our plan was to have cows because everybody out here has cows,” Tom Gernatt said.
After discovering the Budapest Cemetery, they started digging into the story of its creation and discovered the area’s wine-making past. The cemetery was established by Hungarian immigrants recruited to Tallapoosa to feed the industry.
“In 1900, West Georgia was the largest wine producing area east of the Mississippi,” Tom Gernatt said. “There’s something about the soils out here and I don’t know, it just struck a chord with us.”
Now in their fourth year of growing grapes and second year making wines, they plan to break ground on a tasting room this summer, he said.
The Gernatts were providing some of the wines for tasting. They were also happy for the opportunity to visit with other winery owners.
“It’s a time to get together with other people in the industry and trade stories, learn,” Tom Gernatt said.
Taree Darby, executive director of Georgia Wine Producers, organized the event. Georgia Wine Producers has 60 member wineries, she said. Events such as these are a learning opportunity, but also fun for the owners, she said.
“Really just for camaraderie. They never get together because they are working so hard all the time,” Darby said. “It’s good just to relax and drink each other’s wines and talk shop.”
Wine and vineyards is a growing industry in Georgia, she said.
“There’s close to 100 wineries in Georgia,” Darby said.
There are four vineyards and wineries in Haralson County including Crafty Rabbit Meadery, which opened in Bremen in 2021.
Lora Lepley, who co-owns the meadery with her husband, David Lepley, said she had originally signed up for the symposium, and she had been excited about it. But they decided to come to the tasting even after it was cancelled because it was so close to home.
As she chatted with the Gernatts, she gave them tips to get through the permitting process that they had so recently completed.
“It’s good to network with everybody,” Lepley said.
