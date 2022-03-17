The sunny, good vibrations of the Beach Boys’ classic surf rock sound had given way to a more contemplative, introspective sound by the second half of the 1970s. If the band’s early hits were a summer celebration of youth, 1966’s “Pet Sounds” had a more autumnal musical palette, one that made bandleader Brian Wilson utilize orchestration and arrangements to bridge the balance between his personal life and his increasingly limited public personae. Using the recording studio and assembled studio musicians, he sought to inspire listeners with his songs and the moods they instilled.
Wilson experienced significant inner turmoil as he attempted to follow up “Pet Sounds” with a superior album. As a result, he sank into depression and lived a reclusive existence for many years, leaving his bandmates and family members to fill the void. It was during this period that the other members of the Beach Boys to begin testing their own songwriting and performing skills during Brian Wilson’s absence. The band, at that point comprised of Mike Love, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Al Jardine, and Bruce Johnston, released multiple albums of original songs that have since been reconsidered as the work of talented musicians unwilling to yield to the trends that permeated the rock music scene.
Dennis Wilson, the band’s original drummer, was the sole band member who had actually been a surfer. He was the one who instigated the group’s thematic approach to songs detailing the summer lifestyle found in California. He was the most photogenic member, and his image helped propel the group to greater popularity. Even though he was a key figure in the band’s development, he often took a backseat to his revered older brother Brian, his angelic-voiced younger brother Carl, and his lead singer cousin Mike.
Nonetheless, Dennis Wilson began composing his own melodies on piano, eventually co-writing and recording an album of songs between 1974 and 1977 to be titled “Pacific Ocean Blue.” Released on Aug. 22, 1977, the record is comprised of a dozen songs that feature his husky vocals buoyed by arrangements showing his emotional range to be as broad as his heralded older brother’s.
The album alternately utilizes an orchestra, choral voices, latin percussion, punchy horn sections, and alternating piano approaches. It is a treasure trove for fans of blues, singer-songwriter, and adult-contemporary rock musical styles. It comes across as an effort with a more adult approach than “The Beach Boys Love You” released just four months prior. Because of this, there has been speculation that some in the band had a competitive response to its release. It is, in fact, the first solo release by any of the Beach Boys.
I first heard the album in its re-lease form on double compact disc (CD) after is was reissued in 2008 — a father’s day gift from my wife, Ashley. I was interested in the album due to articles testifying to its greatness. The reissue includes sessions for the follow-up album, “Bambu,” that Wilson failed to complete prior to his untimely death in 1983. Both halves of this package have since been released on vinyl records.
“Pacific Ocean Blue” sounds terrific. The introductory track, “River Song,” has a lovely piano introduction followed by a full chorus of voices singing along with Wilson, his baritone cutting through the mix recognizably. Co-written with his brother Carl, it has a majestic quality that signals the album’s sincerity and mature tone. It decries the city life in favor of finding natural space in which to flourish.
“I’m looking for some country life/Some kickin’ room, no more city life/I want the river,” Wilson sings.
As Wilson had been known for living life in the fast lane, the song sounds like a realization and a statement of self-advocacy. Other songs on the album take trajectories that resemble music by Joe Walsh, Harry Nilsson, and even Little Feat. It has a pervasive melancholy feeling that is gripping. A departure from The Beach Boys’ catalogue, it gives the impression that these songs were only the beginning for Wilson.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
