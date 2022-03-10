The Beach Boys of Hawthorne, California, released the album “The Beach Boys Love You” on April 11, 1977, just under 10 years after their oddly homespun album “Smiley Smile” which featured the number one single from 1966, “Good Vibrations.”
During that decade, the band members had seen their bandleader/composer/producer, Brian Wilson, sink into a downward spiral of self-doubt and isolation. His sibling bandmates, vocalist/guitarist Carl Wilson, and vocalist/drummer Dennis Wilson, soldiered on with singer/bassist Bruce Johnston, originally a touring band member who followed in the footsteps of previous stand-in Glen Campbell. Original vocalist/guitarist Al Jardine and lead vocalist Mike Love, the cousin of the Wilson brothers, continued to record Wilson’s songs along with some they composed themselves. Some of the records they made have since been recognized as works by an underrated band of former teen idols who became a classic American rock-and-roll-band. Even so, those releases did not see the level of appreciation the band enjoyed under Brian Wilson’s leadership.
By 1976, The Beach Boys’ management had convinced them to resume featuring Brian Wilson as a key group member. That year saw the release of “15 Big Ones,” an album that received mixed reviews, though their record label sought to gain them new exposure with a campaign that touted “Brian’s Back!”
In the midst of this effort to reintroduce Wilson as a creative musical force, he and the other original band members recorded “The Beach Boys Love You” from October 1976 to January 1977. Wilson performed all the instruments on the album including drums. He utilized Moog and ARP synthesizers, a decision that was, for the time, an edgy move for the band. Having utilized acoustic and organic instruments on the recordings of the band’s most popular music, it was a departure to feature electronics as primary melodic elements.
As the band was known for teenage anthems about surfing, drag racing, and other California themes, “The Beach Boys Love You” is a contrasting set of songs about being older and reflecting on life’s third decade. Some of the songs such as “Solar System” and “Airplane” retain the whimsical simplicity of the band’s previous releases, but others deal with long-term relationships. One such song, “I’ll Bet He’s Nice,” is sung primarily by Dennis Wilson, the one member of the band who had been a surfer, and the Wilson brother who was musically in the shadows of his two brothers.
The song is still about Brian’s life, and he and Carl join Dennis on the vocals. Dennis’s huskier lead vocal approach adds a level of vulnerability to the song with its quirky accompaniment, detailing a failed relationship’s aftermath. This is in juxtaposition to Carl’s voice which croons the song’s bridge.
“Let’s Put Our Hearts Together,” is a duet between Brian and his wife Marilyn. It’s a window into the couple’s relationship, and it sounds autobiographical and sincere. Some of the lyrics give the impression of their romance’s beginning, though they had been married since Dec. 7, 1964. This makes the song oddly engaging though it has a spontaneous feeling to its arrangement.
This is followed by another lead vocal from Dennis on “I Wanna Pick You Up” The song’s lyrics suggest a fatherly love for his child. Written by Brian, the song could be interpreted as an endearing lullaby for either of his daughters, Carnie and Wendy, who were both born in the late 1960s. It could also be heard as another entry in a musical diary, one that seems almost painfully personal.
This is further echoed in “Love Is A Woman”, a song that sounds like Wilson telling himself how to make a good impression on the fairer sex.
I originally bought the record for 99 cents in a Knoxville record store cut-out bin in 1981. Within the first few listens, I became a fan of its unique blend of vocal prowess and unusual songs. Surprisingly, it is one of my favorite albums by the band, one that I believe deserves a wider audience of fans regardless of its purchase price.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
