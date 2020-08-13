Williams wins run off for Haralson County sheriff

Stacy Williams will be the new head of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office in January, after winning the run-off election for sheriff on Tuesday.
Williams won the Republican nomination for Haralson County sheriff with 52% of the vote in the run off. There is no Democratic candidate who qualified to run for the office.
Candidates Williams and Brian Finley finished up a campaign that has lasted for years with the run-off election. The two were the highest vote-getters of five candidates in the June 9 primary election.
The run-off election, which included races for seats in multi-county districts for U.S. House of Representative District 14, Georgia Senate District 31, and Georgia House of Representatives District 18, as well as the sheriff’s race, drew 31% of the counties’ registered voters to the polls.
For the voters at the polls who spoke to The Gateway-Beacon, the most compelling race was the only local race on the ballot, that of Haralson County sheriff. Many of those waiting to cast their ballots were looking for change.
Finley, 41, is a sergeant at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Williams, 52, serves as a police officer at the Carrollton Police Department.
Their out-of-county experience was especially valuable to some voters.
“They’re both from here,” said Brian Prince of the candidates. “But they’ve got experience from other places and I think that will be beneficial as opposed to someone whose been here and done the same thing forever.”
The voters said they were concerned about the drug problem in the county and they want to see the new sheriff tackle the problem head on.
Christopher Bertera, of Bremen, said he’s voting for someone with “guts,” someone “who’s going to take the forefront of what’s going on in the county, which from what I’ve seen, in my opinion, is drugs.”
Shelly Kimball, of Buchanan agreed. Drugs is a pervasive problem in the county and in society, she said.
“We definitely need to start educating the little ones a lot earlier,” Kimball said.
Tom Keever, of Bremen, was looking for a sheriff who would be honest with his constituents, and who would enforce the law equally, he said. A former deputy, he knows both of the candidates and has worked with them in the past.
“And I’ll tell you right now, Brian Finley and Stacy Williams both qualify,” Keever said. “Haralson County is fixing to have a Real sheriff, with a capital R.”
Kimball, who also works in law enforcement, said she simply wants someone who cares about Haralson County as much as she does, she said. She does support Sheriff Eddie Mixon, but she would like to see some change in the office.
“I think he did a good job,” Kimball said. “Of course, every county needs change.”
Williams said he was grateful for the support of county voters. He said the race was long and arduous, but now the real work begins.
He’ll continue working at the Carrollton Police Department until he takes office in January. But in the meantime, he’ll be meeting with Sheriff Mixon to learn the people and the procedures at the HCSO.
“I’m going to relish the moment,” Williams said, then added “I’ll be getting with Sheriff Mixon, trying to have a smooth transition.”
He plans to bring on Jami Sailors, who has served as the chief of the Hiram Police Department, as chief deputy when he takes office, Williams said.
