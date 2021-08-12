“Who’s Next” from The Who is probably in my top three favorite albums. Probably the greatest album of the group’s career, “Who’s Next” celebrated its golden anniversary on Aug. 14.
In the 50 years since it hit the racks of record stores, the album has sold more than 3 million copies and reached the number one slot on Britain’s Official Charts Company and number four on the Billboard 200 upon its release. As of 2014, it was listed as number seven of the Top Pop Catalog releases by Billboard.
“Who’s Next” continues to receive critical acclaim all these decades after it was first heard. Recently, publications, Guitar Player, and Electronic Musician, have both featured articles about its composition and creation. Classic Albums, the BBC’s television series of stand-alone documentaries about famous records by artists like Cream, Steely Dan, Bob Marley, and Def Leppard, made a similar documentary about the album in 1999. The album has the distinction of receiving five out of five-star ratings from Allmusic.com, The Rolling Stone Album Guide, and The Encyclopedia of Popular Music. Robert Christgau, the proclaimed “Dean of Music Critics” gave it an “A” grade, as did The Village Voice.
Unlike many heralded critical and commercial successes, “Who’s Next” is completely free of any filler. Its nine songs are among the most-played in all the Album-Oriented-Rock (AOR) terrestrial and satellite radio formats. Its key tracks have continued to be staples of the Who’s setlist forward, and many have been used in commercials or as entrance music for entertainers throughout the western world.
Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, and Keith Moon are the core musicians on the album, and each of them were at the peak of their prowess when it was recorded.
The Who were riding the crest of what seemed at the time, to be a late career arc. Since the band’s inception in 1964, they had released six full albums of material, twenty-one singles, and two extended plays (E.P.s).
The first albums had been well-received in the band members’ native England, but it was not until the 1969 double album “Tommy” that they sold more than 2 million copies. The Who became a sensation due to concerts, including an appearance at the Woodstock Festival on August 17, 1969, performing much of the smash album’s material. The following February, the band performed at The University of Leeds Refectory in the United Kingdom, and the concert was recorded and released as “Live at Leeds” on May 23, 1970.
That album went on to sell 2 million copies as well, and it remains a crucial document of hard rock, ranked among the greatest live albums in recorded history.
When Townshend, the band’s principal songwriter, guitarist, and keyboardist began work on the follow-up to “Tommy,” he created another concept that he wished to mount as a fictional concert film and album. “Lifehouse,” as it was called, had a story that prefigured the concept of an interconnecting grid across time and space.
Similar to the concept of the internet, Townshend decided that he would attempt to create the circumstances for the fantasy concept to become a reality. The band set up a string of concerts at The Young Vic Theatre near London, and Townshend conceived an interactive concert with the audience within the concept. The scope of his idea was confusing to his managers and sound engineer Glyn Johns, who was recruited to record the music.
Townshend soldiered on with the idea and continued to attempt its production, but eventually resigned himself to have The Who record songs he had composed for “Lifehouse” in lieu of its increasingly confusing plot and production. Those songs make up the bulk of “Who’s Next,” and it is a testimonial to the band members’ power and fiery bravado that they captured such spellbinding performances.
“Won’t Get Fooled Again” is probably my favorite track on the album, and my favorite song by the band. Townshend’s guitars never sounded as tough and girthy on a studio recording. Daltrey’s singing is his most inspiring and transcendent. Bassist Entwistle shows why he earned the nickname “Thunderfingers,” and Moon redefined the role of the rock drummer. Even today, “Who’s Next” is an awe-inspiring masterpiece that cannot be topped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.