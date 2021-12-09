For me, the real signal that the holiday season has begun is when I hear Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas.” There’s been many other yuletide tunes written since Crosby’s song was introduced in 1941, but none symbolizes the holiday feeling like “White Christmas.”
This Dec. 7 will be the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the tragic event which thrust the United States into World War II. It was a bleak Christmas in 1941, as men began to be called into service. “White Christmas” came on the scene at just that time, with its message of nostalgia for christmases past and yearning for those happy times of yesteryear. It was an immediate hit.
Renowned songwriter Irving Berlin penned the tune for an upcoming movie, “Holiday Inn,” which was released in the summer of 1942. Like many songwriters, Berlin was not that great a musician. He wrote his songs at the keyboard of his specially-built piano. Since Berlin could play in only one key, the piano had a lever that would move the strings so that the tune could come out in another musical key. He had a secretary who would transcribe his creations into musical notation on paper.
After writing “White Christmas” in less than an hour, Berlin called for his secretary and told her he had just written, “the best song I ever wrote, the best song anybody ever wrote.” While his declaration may have sounded like bragging or hyperbole at the time, it turned out to be true, at least in terms of sales.
Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” recording alone has sold more than 50 million copies, the most popular song in recorded music history. Hundreds of other singers have recorded the song over the years and it has been included in practically every songbook of contemporary Christmas music ever published. No song even comes close to matching it in sales.
Crosby sang the song for the first time on the Kraft Music Hall radio show, broadcast on Christmas Day, 1941. Rumors from that day said “White Christmas” did not gain great favor with Crosby. He much preferred singing “O Come All Ye Faithful,” which showcased his bass-baritone singing style.
However, due to the 1941 dark, melancholy Christmas mood, the song became an immediate hit. Back then, studio recordings were made directly to disk, as tape recorders were not in use for mastering. (Ampex tape recorders, which would become the industry standard, would be imported from Germany after the end of World War II.)
The demand for “White Christmas” was so great, Crosby had to soon go back into the studio and re-record the song, since the original master recording was quickly worn out from all the record pressings.
As American soldiers and sailors traveled overseas, it was the most popular song on the Armed Forces Radio network. When Bing Crosby later traveled with the Bob Hope holiday shows for troops, the crowds would shout for “White Christmas” as soon as Crosby would walk on the stage.
I’ve heard so many recorded versions of “White Christmas” over the years, I could never hope to list them all. I recall a neat rock version by the Drifters, with the lyrics sung as, “I-yi-yi remember a white Christmas...” However, in my opinion, no rendition of the song equals that sung by Bing Crosby.
So, as the holiday season begins again, I’m celebrating the 80th anniversary of the song that symbolizes Christmas like no other tune can. Sing it, again, Bing!
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
