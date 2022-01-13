Whirlwind Steel to settle in Tallapoosa

Whirlwind Steel Building and Components, a Texas-based metal building manufacturer, has purchased the former Ellis Building Components facility in Tallapoosa.
The company plans to open its new facility in the spring.
“When fully operational this spring, Tallapoosa is expected to provide over 150 new jobs that will include many current Lithia Springs team members,” said Norma Hernandez, Human Resources and Safety manager for the company.
The company will be looking to fill positions with welders, fitters, material handlers, loaders, machine operators and quality control inspectors, she said.
The company currently has a facility in Lithia Springs, Georgia, that it plans to consolidate in Tallapoosa.
“By consolidating operations between just two plants, one in Texas and a second in Georgia, Whirlwind Steel is doubling its manufacturing capacity, simplifying its supply chain and inventory management to ensure lower transportation costs and on-time delivery,” Hernandez wrote.
Wooing the comapny was a competitive process, said Eric McDonald, president of the Haralson County Development Authority.
“That was competitive with Alabama,” McDonald said. “We managed to get them here.”
The company was founded in Houston, Texas, as a manufacturer of attic fans. It has been manufacturing metal buildings, components, roofing, panels, solar racks, primary and secondary framing as well as a line of metal building accessories and trim for more than 65 years.
According to tax records, the old Ellis facility at 125 Pequanoc Drive in Tallapoosa consists of several buildings including three warehouses and some outbuildings.
