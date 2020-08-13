Are you old enough to remember when getting a package either in the mail or delivered by the man in the big brown truck? I am. It was a special occasion that brought the brown truck to your door. A birthday present or gifts from grandparents who weren’t going to make it for Christmas.
That’s not the case anymore. The big brown truck runs up and down our street every day stopping at several houses on our street. Or it might be the truck with the smile painted on it or the orange and blue panel van. And most likely it is not delivering birthday gifts or Christmas presents these days.
The deliveries might be as mundane as a box of toilet paper and paper towels. Maybe the box contains dinners for this week — freshly packed just for your family’s taste. You might be like my aunt who has a standing order with the big smile company. She gets dish detergent, laundry soap, shampoo, and all likes of toiletries delivered to her door. She started the practice when she lived 20 miles from the nearest big store and now it’s easy to just have the stuff delivered.
During the pandemic, with increased fear of being out in public, more and more families are relying on deliveries of goods that were once upon a time purchased at the general store, then later at a grocery store and more recently at Wally World. If you aren’t using the internet services for delivery, you might be using the personal shopper apps which have become very popular.
At our house, we most often receive books from the big brown truck. This year both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gifts arrived in mailed packages since neither of the kids made it home for those celebrations. Recently components for an electric fence were brought to the house. I wasn’t personally excited about that delivery but another household member was.
Back in the day in Kenya, we loved getting packages. We had the essentials and certainly weren’t needy for anything but there were things we loved to see in care packages. Each family had their own favorite requests for U.S. goods — Oreos, M&Ms, Fruit Loops, brownie mixes, cake mixes (saved for birthday celebrations), peanut butter. None of these items were needed, but boy did we cherish them when they arrived.
I remember being with one family when they received a care package from Grandma. The one item that comes to mind was a big box of Fruit Loops. The adults said, “The kids will never see these. It’ll be our snack after the kids are in bed.” Personally, I wouldn’t walk across the street for a bowl of Fruit Loops, but it was something special to these two grownup kids.
Packages of any size drew attention at the post office in Kenya and sometimes didn’t make it to the designated recipients. My mom learned quickly to send special things in small flat packets which would be placed in the box with the regular mail. This avoided the watchful eye of some unscrupulous postal employee. She became very skilled at finding gifts that could fit into a skinny package. One year I received birthstone earrings for Christmas and Dennis got a nice writing pen.
I wish I could reclaim the excitement of seeing the delivery truck pull into the driveway and bring a package to the door. It’s one of the simple pleasures that has become commonplace now — like eating ice cream or drinking a coke.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
