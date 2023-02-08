We’ve passed the midway point of winter and spring looks like it might jump on the scene early this year. In the writer/blogger’s world, there’s talk about how are you making it through the dark days. One blogger posed the question What’s saving your life right now?
I’d rather ask, “What’s helping you cope right now?”
I become moody on the long dreary and wet days in mid-winter, I won’t deny it. Sometimes I feel like the best thing to do is pull the covers over my head and ignore the world and whatever it wants to throw at me. Honestly, I might do that if I lived alone but having a loving husband who is up and making coffee (and sometimes frying bacon) is motivation. Rarely do I stay in bed. There’s too much to do. Coffee and bacon help me cope.
Beyond that, I am developing interests and skills. As my husband will quickly tell you, I am a joiner. Most recently, I’ve taken a photography class. It’s an old skill from the 1980s I’m trying to enliven. In case you haven’t noticed, there’ve been many many changes since 1984 when I first started taking photos for the Gateway. It’s a new world using the same language but much different technology. Relearning those skills is helping me cope.
Routine also helps me cope. While our routine isn’t clocked to a time, everyday we walk to the post office in downtown Bremen and back home. Depending on the temperature, the walk might be later rather than earlier. If it’s raining, the gym replaces the downtown walk. After that, the routine involves time at my desk after lunch reading and writing. Routine helps me cope.
New projects enable me to face the chilly gloomy days we’ve had recently. In January I completed the first draft of my memoir and put it aside to marinate. Now I’m working on a Christmas play I started several years ago. I have loved researching Appalachian Christmas traditions. Occasionally, a piece I read brings to mind a memory, and I’ll give my parents a quick call and interview them. I have a document titled New Material to Develop as a result of the research. New things enliven the dreary days and help me cope.
Music helps me cope. This week I played the piano for worship at our church. I haven’t spent much time sitting on the piano bench in the last few years but I enjoyed it this week. My mother always said music soothes the savage beast. I don’t want to imply that I am a savage beast but music can soothe and energize in equal but opposite ways. Music helps me cope.
Being in Christian fellowship always lifts my spirit and encourages me. I don’t understand how folks survive the dark times of life without Christian fellowship and the knowledge of a loving God. Having Christ in my heart helps me cope.
So how are you coping with the winter blues? As the daffodils shine around town, it looks like spring is coming. But we know there are still some long, chilly, windy, cloud-filled days ahead. March and April can bring some surprises. When I see you, tell me what’s helping you all cope.
