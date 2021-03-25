What is going on in this country?
What is going on in this country? Why have politics and political agenda gone wild? The man in charge has declining health issues and certain people are taking advantage to push through their agenda.
Why is a group of people asking for and receiving preferential treatment above all others? The riots must stop. All human beings matter. We are to take care of each other. While I’m not comparing humans to animals, we can’t abuse them either. If a person abuses an animal what would they do to a human?
What is the Equality Act? This will snuff out Christianity and freedom of religion this country was founded on. We don’t need to make abortion, same-sex marriage and adoption of said couple legal.
Why is the government sending money to other countries who terrorize and make war against Israel? We have just taken a stand with and by her. We don’t need to take a step back from our support. God said, “I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you.” I prefer the blessing, not the curse.
We need to keep our eyes and ears open so we can see and hear what is going on around us. We need to bow our heads and bend our knees and ask God for help to keep our country the great nation it’s always been — a beacon of hope, freedom and justice to all the world.
Mrs. Janice W. Robinson Bremen
