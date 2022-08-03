WGTC award 150 degrees at summer ceremony

Georgia Power Area Manager Patrick Harris delivered the keynote address at West Georgia Technical College’s summer commence ceremony on Aug. 2 at WGTC’s Waco Campus. More than 150 associate degrees and technical diplomas were awarded to graduates from throughout West Georgia.

 SPECIAL TO THE GATEWAY-BEACON

West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) celebrated summer commencement exercises on Aug. 2, awarding over 150 associate degrees and technical diplomas to graduates across West Georgia.

