Drivers in the West Georgia area are continuing to see lowered prices at the gas pump as Georgia gas prices continue to decrease.
Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. According to the American Automobile Association, Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is subject to change overnight.
Monday’s state average is 10 cents less than a week ago, 36 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year, per AAA. It now costs $41.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying $5.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to last month, per AAA.
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $2.66 per gallon at Murphy USA located at 1725 South US-27. There are 10 other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.66 and $2.75 in Carrollton.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $2.68 per gallon at Open Pantry located at 408 Rockmart Road. There are two other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.68 and $2.69 in Villa Rica, per GasBuddy.
The lowest priced gas in Haralson County, according to GasBuddy, is $2.39 per gallon at BP located at 835 Pacific Avenue in Bremen. There are 11 other gas stations that offer gasoline at rates lower than the state average ranging between $2.39 and $2.75 in Haralson County.
“Georgians continue to see pump prices decline across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The winter pattern of less driving due to shorter days, combined with increasing crude oil supply, and Governor Kemp’s decision to extend the suspension of the state gas taxes through Jan. 10, have influenced lower gas prices. Industry experts are still unsure if gas prices will remain low after the new year.”
According to AAA, since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 13 cents to $3.14, which is subject to change overnight. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.36 to 8.26 million barrels a day last week.
Although there are gas stations in the west Georgia area that have gas prices over the state’s average, there are gas stations that have prices over the national average in Carrollton, Villa Rica or Haralson County, per GasBuddy.
This coincides with the arrival of the winter driving season when fewer people hit the roads due to less daylight and more inclement weather, per EIA. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 4.5 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next week, per AAA.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.