Edward Van Halen, musician, inventor, songwriter, performer, and innovator died on Oct. 6, 2020, after fighting cancer for over a decade.
Outpourings of condolences were immediate across the musical spectrum, particularly in the world of rock music, where his band, Van Halen, was established as a household name by the late seventies and early 1980s.
Van Halen’s last public performances took place in 2015. An arena tour had been planned for summer 2019 by his band, Van Halen, it was not to be.
Initially, Van Halen was a rock band with massive appeal, each of its first 10 albums surpassing platinum sales. Band members cut their teeth on the backyard party circuit in Southern California and venues like Garzarri’s on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Front man David Lee Roth may have presented initial appeal to girls in their audience, but it was the jaw-dropping virtuosity of guitarist Edward Van Halen in tandem with his elder brother, drummer Alex Van Halen, that drew and kept male fans. Bassist Michael Anthony, handled the low notes in their melodies while singing the high harmonies that became signature to their iconic sound.
In the 42 years since the release of the group’s debut, 1978’s “Van Halen,” the band’s sound has become such a part of the fabric of American hard rock that it is difficult to fully comprehend how much the band changed music and its execution in the world. In the early 1980s, no other hard rock band was more popular, and no other band was more influential. A case in point is the cameo Edward Van Halen turned in on guitar for the Michael Jackson single, “Beat It.” Purportedly, Van Halen was approached by producer Quincy Jones in 1982 to play the solo, and ultimately Van Halen agreed to do it, never receiving any money from its sales, as he felt he had done the solo as a favor.
This was not the first and would not be the last time that Edward Van Halen stepped out of the confines of his band, but it garnered him the greatest recognition possible at the time. He would later play on releases such as 1983’s “Star Fleet Project” by Queen’s Brian May, as well as composing and performing music for the soundtrack to a Cameron Crowe-penned film, 1984’s “The Wild Life.”
Though Van Halen was a defining musicianof the 1980s, and his band was synonymous with the decade itself, his story is a uniquely singular one. Born in 1955 to Jan Van Halen of Holland and his wife, Indonesian-born Eugenia, Edward Van Halen began learning piano with his brother Alex before the family immigrated to the United States, and settling in Pasadena, California. Jan Van Halen was an accomplished clarinet and saxophone player, and he and Eugenia saw to it that their sons were musically trained early in their lives.
They took piano lessons in Holland, and then from their arrival in the United States at ages 6 and 8, the Van Halen brothers continued their piano instruction. This enabled Edward to not only develop his skills as a listener and player, but also as a composer. The younger Van Halen began to participate in competitive piano recitals. He won three of these annual competitions in a row by age 12, though he never mastered reading musical notation. He memorized the music from his lessons.
“They call it Music Theory, not music fact,” Van Halen stated in a mid-1990s television interview. His mindset was the result of decades of experiences working against assumed norms.
As a musical innovator and inventor, he redefined electric guitars as instruments. Using designs he created from tinkering with the available guitars in the seventies, he constructed gear that did what he wanted from spare parts. One of his original guitars cost him less than $300, but was his main instrument on songs that sold in the millions. He also redesigned amplifiers to his specifications.
Edward Van Halen proved that determination, belief, and a love of pursuit were necessary for an effective life. Well done, sir.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
