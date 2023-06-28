After nearly 30 years, Weezer, the beloved California Rock band, continue to perform their catalog of entertaining songs without any sign of fatigue. Their devoted fanbase loves their image and their music, always eager to listen to their most recent output as penned by their primary songwriter, vocalist/guitarist Rivers Cuomo. The band is named for Cuomo; it was a nickname he earned in his youth, and one that has also defined the band's aesthetic. Their nerdy but hip appearance belies a hard-working group of middle-aged musicians who seem most interested in amusing themselves and challenging their creativity with each new release and tour.
My son, Price, and I are both longtime fans of the band. Since I first heard them in 1994, I have followed their career and output. He came along a decade after that, and he has enjoyed their music since he first heard them. When I learned that they were returning to Georgia on June 25, I got us tickets for their concert. The early evening rainstorm on the way to Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheater relented just as we reached the parking lot, having utilized his Weezer playlist as the trek's soundtrack.
Once inside the venue gates, we surveyed the tour merchandise which graphically resembles
designs nostalgically reminiscent of the 1980's, the formative years of the band's members. We then located our preferred spot on the lawn, readying ourselves for his inaugural experience live experience Weezer experience. I remember thinking that every time I see them, I am reminded of their greatness and musical impact. The full attendance of the amphitheater reasserted this.
For this year's tour, Indie Rock Road Trip, the band have their stage fashioned to look like the dashboard of a bygone-era automobile, complete with cassette deck and dial radio. The windshield is a screen where the audience is treated to a variety of animation and close-up footage of the band as they play. It is colorful, whimsical, and an exciting presentation, one that complements the music effectively.
“My Name Is Jonas”, the opening song on their first album, 1994's “Weezer”, began the show. Its acoustic introduction is followed by feedback, a thunderous crescendo of electric guitars, bass and drums before it lands in waltz time, my favorite of all musical time signatures. Cuomo and guitarist/keyboardist Brian Bell, bassist Scott Shriner, and drummer Patrick Wilson all continue to perform it with a sincerity that underscores the song's musical power.
Price was ecstatic, having been eager to see them for a couple of years. He was thrilled that Weezer played so many of the songs he had grown to love over the years. I also felt that Weezer demonstrated respect for their fans through their clever showmanship and set list. The band made sure to pace the evening to include many of the band's best-known songs across 90 minutes. There were no lulls or songs that led to audience members leaving to refresh themselves. The audience always seemed to be in sync with Weezer's performance.
The sound system was pristine, warm, and clear. Cuomo sounds as good, or maybe even better than ever. Having watched the band at Variety Playhouse and later The Point back in the nineties, I can say that Bell and Wilson have grown as musicians, handling multiple musical styles and a more challenging accompaniment palette since the early days. Shriner, who joined in 2001, also stood out when playing a doubleneck guitar and bass.
Fans filled the amphitheater with their own voices, singing mostly in key along with Cuomo, who stated in a Guitar World interview years ago that he had composed the songs around the vocals. That decision seems to continue to this day, as nearly all Weezer songs beg to be shared by the band with its fans in singalong style. The exhuberance of singing along to “Beverly Hills”, “Island In The Sun”, “Undone-The Sweater Song”, “Say It Ain't So”, and “Buddy Holly” was enjoyed by all, without any audible sour notes. It was only sweetness that prevailed, and an event locked firmly in our memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.