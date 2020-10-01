Cove Point Lodge was our destination on Saturday evening. I wanted to book a night in an old-fashioned mom and pop resort but I waited too late in the season. Minnesotans were out in force for a few days of vacation before school restarted and a single night’s lodging was impossible to secure at a small resort.
So, we found our way to Cove Point Lodge and had supper at Camp 61 Restaurant. Camp 61 was one of the few eateries were open for sit-down service due to COVID-19, but many were only doing takeout. Camp 61 was very busy and we waited a long time for a table. We were finally seated and ordered fish and chips although it was not locally caught. They were sold out of the local fish.
Tables were socially distanced around the dining room and that greatly reduced the number of customers served. The table was covered with brown wrapping paper which was removed and replaced with each party. A COVID feature? I didn’t ask.
Cove Point offered s’mores around the campfire with deluxe offerings — Snicker Bar, Heath bar, and a macadamia nut cookie — in addition to the traditional fixings. The campfire was a gathering place about sundown — kids and adults indulging in the treat. Maybe the sugar made everyone animated or maybe it was just the relaxed atmosphere of a campfire but everyone wanted to talk. We met two families from “the cities” (St. Paul and Minneapolis as the locals call it), grandparents and granddaughter from the middle of the state, a young couple who were both scientists working on COVID problems. and a large group of young ladies out for a long weekend. Everyone shared stories freely.
We stayed up way too late by the fire so it was nearly 10 p.m. when we went for a dip in the indoor pool (adults only after 9 p.m.) and some time in the sauna. The heated pool didn’t meet my temperature requirement so we went straight for the sauna. Do you know that a sauna is between 150-170 degrees Fahrenheit? Do you also know that fresh pork is considered fully cooked at 160 degrees?
I know the pork roast temperature is the internal temperature. It’s considered a high fever if your temperature goes above 104. All I know is that I only stayed in the sauna for about two and a half minutes. I could not stand it any longer.
Dennis said, “Come on. You haven’t given it a chance.”
No need to cook my goose while on vacation, I decided. We spent the next 40 minutes in the hot tub which felt cool in comparison to the sauna. I don’t see what the locals get out of a sauna. No doubt I need to do more research.
We went to the lakefront to watch the sunrise at about 6:15 on Sunday morning. What a sunrise it was! A bank of clouds lay on the horizon and the sun rose behind the clouds casting a brilliant display of color — red, pink, orange, yellow. The sunrise show lasted several minutes until the sun appeared above the clouds. Then, we could no longer continue to watch — it was too bright.
Due to COVID (how many times have we said, heard, and read that), breakfast at Cove Point was not served buffet style as usual but was served in brown paper bags ready at your chosen time. After our sunrise show, we went inside for our breakfasts. Dennis chose the night before to have the continental breakfast consisting of the usual items — fresh fruit, granola, yogurt, muffin, boiled egg, power bar, and an orange. Yes, that’s about a thousand calories if you eat it all. He didn’t.
Since a Scandanavian breakfast was offered, I selected that. When in Rome, as the saying goes. This selection also included fresh fruit, a boiled egg, and yogurt. But I also got pickled cucumbers, pickled beets, pickled herring, two kinds of cheese, and a soft roll. The opinions around the campfire about the pickled herring for breakfast were mixed. Some liked it; others hated it. The advice was “eat the herring with the cukes on the bread. It will disguise the flavor.”
Dennis chose not to follow that advice and threw a chunk of pickled herring into his mouth. It didn’t stay long. I placed the cukes and the herring on the bread and ate it. They were right. I didn’t really know I was eating the herring but I also do not want to repeat the experience.
We ate from the leftover breakfast items for a day or two whenever we felt the urge for a snack. The sturdy brown paper bags with the handles came in very handy also.
The North Shore of Lake Superior is an interesting place. On Sunday, we continued our drive north going as far as Grand Marais. We enjoyed a picnic lunch on the bay there. We were about 40 miles south of the Canadian border. I wished we had more time, but my mother’s heart had an appointment that evening with our number one son.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
