The Bowdon Red Devils and Carrollton Trojans came out on top in their region contests Friday night.
Only five teams were in action among local teams as Bremen, Central, Heard and Mt. Zion had open dates.
Bowdon 42, Christian Heritage 21The Red Devils improved their record to 7-1 overall with a victory in the region opener.
Quarterback Robert McNeal led the way with four TDs.
Defensively, three players finished in double figures in tackles en route to the Red Devils’ victory.
Asher Christopher led the way with 14 tackles, Jamerson Mercer had 12 tackles and Jordan Beasley contributed with 11.
Isaiah Lay had a sack for the Red Devils.
Bowdon entered the game ranked number one in the Class A Maxprep poll and had one of its biggest challenges of the season early.
The Red Devils only led 14-7 at the half, but put the game away by out scoring their host 28-7 over the final two quarters. Bowdon found the end zone three times in the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils have outscored opponents 299-157.
The Trojans rolled to an 8-0 record overall and a 2-0 mark in Region 2-AAAAAAA play Friday night with a victory on the road.
The Trojans led 28-6 at the half and never looked back. Carrollton has outscored its opponents 356-102 with two games remaining in the regular season,
The Trojans scored two quick touchdowns after moving the ball inside the Pebblebrook 10. Bryce Hicks did the early damage for the Trojans scoring on runs of 6 and 4 yards.
After Pebblebrook answered with its first score, Carrollton answered back when Julian Lewis connected with Seth Childers on a 30-yard scoring strike.
Jacob Russell’s extra point gave Carrollton a 21-6 lead. Lewis threw an 11-yard TD pass to Caleb Odom for a 28-6 lead.
Lewis spread the scoring wealth the rest of the way hitting Kiyun Cofer on a 65-yard pass and Takare Lipscomb on a 27-yarder.
Lamar County 56, Temple 6The Temple Tigers dropped their Region 4-A opener on the road Friday night and fell to 4-4 overall.
Temple had won two out of its last three heading into Friday’s contest.
Cam Vaughn hit McClann Metayer on a 56-yarder for the Tigers’ only score of the game.
The Tigers missed the extra point, but cut the lead to 7-6.
The Tigers are off next week before playing at home against Heard County.
Mays 50, Villa Rica 0The Villa Rica Wildcats couldn’t get their offense in gear on Friday and dropped to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Region 5-AAAAA action,
Mays built a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 26-0 at the half.
Villa plays a region contest at Creekside next week.
(Statistics provided by Maxpreps)
