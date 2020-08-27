We need to reduce waste
In Tallapoosa, I have read in more than one place where someone had made the comment that we “need more places like this.” While I understand the need for a place to dump our inevitable waste, my ultimate concern is why we are not addressing how much waste we are creating to begin with.
We continue to buy single use plastics, throw food away at an embarrassing rate, do not utilize recycling services, and the idea of repurposing or up-cycling is considered either “old thinking” or “hipster.” Not only are we using more wastefully, we are demanding it. We are obsessed with having more things and we do not think twice about what our waste is contributing to.
Zero-waste is not something that is ideal or even possible for everyone, but reducing our consumption is. As Mary Reid pointed out the other week, packages being delivered is no longer treated as a special occasion, just like having a coke or an ice cream. Neither is going out to eat, or buying a new toy/item/article of clothing.
We need to relearn how to wait for something, plan ahead, and create anticipation or excitement. We need to relearn how to use all of something, rather than only part of it. We need to relearn to use what we already have rather than make/buy new things. We need to reconsider what is essential, rather than what is merely wanted.
Small changes make a big difference over time. We need to continue to look ahead, rather than only at right now. We need a long-term goal, as well as a short-term solution.
Samantha McRae
Bremen
